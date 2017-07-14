Unveil Secrets in New Mystery Series Remember Me

The three-part mystery Remember Me follows Tom Parfitt (Michael Palin), a frail and elderly Yorkshire man seemingly alone in the world whose admittance to a nursing home triggers a series of inexplicable events.

On the day Tom leaves his home to move into residential care, he becomes the sole witness to a violent death. Teenage care assistant Hannah Ward and investigating police detective Rob Fairholme try to unravel the riddle of Parfitt’s mysterious past as they are drawn into an eerie and dangerous world of lost love and betrayal!

See episodes Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning July 16 on CPTV.

