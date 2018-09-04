Two beloved Masterpiece dramas return Sunday, September 30, 2018, with all-new seasons!

First, don’t miss the Season 3 premiere of The Durrells in Corfu. New episodes will air on CPTV Sundays, September 30-November 18 at 8 p.m.

The Durrells in Corfu follows the Durrell family’s adventures on a Greek isle in the 1930s. Based on the memoirs of Gerald Durrell, the youngest member of the clan, the series stars Keeley Hawes as the plucky widowed mother, Louisa; Josh O’Connor as her eldest son, Lawrence, who is destined to become a famous novelist; Callum Woodhouse as the hapless sportsman, Leslie; Daisy Waterstone as the lovelorn teen, Margo; and Milo Parker as Gerald. The bohemian Durrells fit right in with the light-hearted Greeks — except when they disastrously don’t.

Tune in for the season premiere, as Louisa tries to persuade Leslie to get rid of two of his three girlfriends, Margot to find a hobby, and Gerry to get rid of some of his pets!

Then, Aidan Turner returns as Ross Poldark for Season 4 of Poldark. See it on CPTV Sundays, September 30-November 18 at 9 p.m.

In Season 4, the year is 1796. To defend Cornwall and those he loves from an empowered George, Ross must play the political game on a journey that takes him to the nation’s capital and into new perils.

As the new season begins, the Prime Minister calls an election. Uncertainty grips the country, and Ross must watch Cornwall suffer. Meanwhile, Demelza remains caught between Ross and a lovesick Hugh.

Don’t miss all the drama, Sundays this fall on CPTV. For more on these and other Masterpiece programs, visit Masterpiece‘s website>>.