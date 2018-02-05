Learn about the creation of some of the world’s most ambitious and technologically advanced buildings in Impossible Builds, airing at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, February 7-21, 2018 on CPTV.

From subaquatic homes to futuristic towers and pencil-thin skyscrapers, see how these previously impossible structures are taking shape.

Episodes in this three-part series include:

“The Scorpion Tower”

Wednesday, February 7 at 10 p.m.

Follow the complex construction on a unique skyscraper with its skeleton on the outside.

“Europe in the Desert”

Wednesday, February 14 at 10 p.m.

Trace one man’s dream to transform six sand islands off Dubai into a luxurious holiday destination.

“The Floating House”

Wednesday, February 21 at 10 p.m.

Follow the construction of a multimillion-dollar floating home that sits above and below the water.

For more information on the series, click here>>