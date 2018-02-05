Learn about the creation of some of the world’s most ambitious and technologically advanced buildings in Impossible Builds, airing at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, February 7-21, 2018 on CPTV.
From subaquatic homes to futuristic towers and pencil-thin skyscrapers, see how these previously impossible structures are taking shape.
Episodes in this three-part series include:
“The Scorpion Tower”
Wednesday, February 7 at 10 p.m.
Follow the complex construction on a unique skyscraper with its skeleton on the outside.
“Europe in the Desert”
Wednesday, February 14 at 10 p.m.
Trace one man’s dream to transform six sand islands off Dubai into a luxurious holiday destination.
“The Floating House”
Wednesday, February 21 at 10 p.m.
Follow the construction of a multimillion-dollar floating home that sits above and below the water.
For more information on the series, click here>>
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »