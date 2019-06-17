Experience the extraordinary animals, epic landscapes, and remarkable people who live alongside three iconic rivers – the Amazon, the Nile, and the Mississippi – in Rivers of Life, a landmark series from PBS made in conjunction with the BBC. This three-part series will air on CPTV Wednesdays, June 19, June 26, and July 3 at 8 p.m.
Episodes include:
“The Nile” (Premiering June 19) – The Nile provides a lifeline for Africa’s wildest beasts and for some incredible cultures.
“The Amazon” (Premiering June 26) – The Amazon contains boiling streams, crystal-clear lagoons, pink river dolphins, and a new reef.
“The Mississippi” (Premiering July 3) – The Mississippi stretches into nearly half of America. Explore its waterfalls, wildlife, and swamps.
For more information, click here.
