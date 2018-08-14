Connecticut Public’s original digital series “Sharing Connecticut” celebrates the people, places and passions that make Connecticut a diverse, flavorful and fascinating place to live, work and play.



We have collected a selection of these shorts in two half-hour programs. See the premieres of both programs back-to-back on Thursday, August 16, 2018 starting at 8 p.m. (Encore dates are listed below.)

Series One features stories from Season 1 of “This Life Calls to Me,” featuring Connecticut farmers who make their living from our land, and give back so much in the process. It’s not an easy life, so what drives them from season to season?

Featured in Series One Compilation of “This Life Calls to Me“:

“Amplify” features Connecticut musicians performing their original songs in iconic Connecticut places.

These video stories take homegrown musicians out into the local landscape to share their music, artistry and songs in unexpected places – amplifying the unique sights and sounds of our state.

Featured in the Compilation of “Amplify”:

Enjoy a full hour of stories from Sharing Connecticut on August 16 on CPTV, and get better acquainted with fascinating Connecticut people and places!

Encore Dates

Episode 1 will encore on Monday, August 27 at 11 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 at 1 p.m. on CPTV.

Episode 2 will encore on Monday, August 27 at 11:30 p.m. and Friday, September 14 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV.

