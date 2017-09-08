CPTV > Inside CPTV > New Talk Show Third Rail with OZY Comes to CPTV September 15

Carlos Watson

From WGBH and OZY Media, the new talk show Third Rail with OZY comes to CPTV Fridays at 11:30 p.m. starting September 15, 2017.

Each week, Carlos Watson–Emmy-winning journalist and OZY CEO and co-founder–moderates an electrifying debate on a provocative topic with experts and well-known personalities, all before a live studio audience.

Digital and studio audiences contribute to each debate, accompanied by ongoing social media conversations.

The series’ underlying query in this contentious age is: Can dialogue–informed by data–alter people’s points of view?