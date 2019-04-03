The two-part docudrama Nicholas and Alexandra: The Letters is presented by Dr. Suzannah Lipscomb (Henry and Anne: The Lovers Who Changed History). It explores the relationship between Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and Tsarina Alexandra. Focusing on the couple’s never-before-seen letters, their religious views, political ineptitude, and reliance on the enigmatic mystic Rasputin are clearly illustrated.
On CPTV: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 p.m. (Part 1) and Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 p.m. (Part 2)
“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.
In our series "Home Movies: American Journeys" we introduce you to ten immigrants to Connecticut — some newcomers, some who have lived here for decades, each with a fascinating personal story.
Share YOUR story, too. Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life or tell us your immigration story. Post a photo and caption to the Sharing Connecticut Facebook page with #RAISEHERUP or #CTAMERICAN.
Find out more »
Visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full video series »