The two-part docudrama Nicholas and Alexandra: The Letters is presented by Dr. Suzannah Lipscomb (Henry and Anne: The Lovers Who Changed History). It explores the relationship between Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and Tsarina Alexandra. Focusing on the couple’s never-before-seen letters, their religious views, political ineptitude, and reliance on the enigmatic mystic Rasputin are clearly illustrated.

On CPTV: Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 p.m. (Part 1) and Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 p.m. (Part 2)