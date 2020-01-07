No Passport Required returns for a second season with renowned chef and executive producer Marcus Samuelsson visiting six new cities to explore the rich diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisines woven into American food and culture.

The new season airs on CPTV Spirit on Mondays, January 13-February 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. Episodes will encore on CPTV Spirit the following Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. Here’s how to find CPTV Spirit on your cable channel.

No Passport Required Season 2 kicks off in Seattle, as Marcus explores the Filipino American community, part of the city’s longstanding Asian Pacific American heritage.

This season, the series also travels to Los Angeles, where the largest Armenian community outside of the homeland resides; Houston, home to one of the highest numbers of West African expatriates of any U.S. city; and Philadelphia, where Italian Americans have thrived for generations.

Other episodes focus on the Chinese American community in Las Vegas, which has grown tremendously over the last 20 years, and Boston, where Marcus explores Portuguese-speaking cultures and cuisines from three different locales: Brazil, Cape Verde and Portugal.

In each city, he’ll visit local restaurants, markets and family homes, learning about each community’s cuisine and heritage.

An immigrant himself — born in Ethiopia, raised in Sweden, now a celebrated chef, restaurateur, author and resident of Harlem — Marcus Samuelsson is passionate about sharing and celebrating the food of America’s vibrant communities. Each episode shows how important food can be in bringing Americans — old and new — together around the table.

For more information and recipes from the series, click here.