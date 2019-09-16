An Opry Salute to Ray Charles celebrates the music of an iconic singer, band-leader and pianist, the blind “genius of Soul.” This special comes to CPTV on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 p.m., and encores on CPTV on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Taped at Nashville, Tennessee’s country music stage The Grand Ole Opry and hosted by Darius Rucker, the program features performances of Ray Charles’ songs by Boyz II Men, Brett Eldredge, Leela James, Ronnie Milsap, Lukas Nelson, LeAnn Rimes, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

View a trailer: