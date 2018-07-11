Pack your bags and return to the Caribbean island of Saint Marie! The all-new seventh season of Death in Paradise comes to CPTV Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning July 20, 2018.

In Season 7 of this British-French crime drama, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon), DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), and the rest of the team investigate a range of complex and puzzling murders — all under the glorious Caribbean sun.

Don’t miss eight new episodes, kicking off with the new mystery “Murder From Above.” An investigation commences when a hotel billionaire’s fiancee falls from a balcony the day before her lavish wedding. What happened on that balcony?

Don’t miss all the intrigue, Fridays this summer on CPTV!