Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Italian Piazzas

Follow Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito’s voice through this unique journey of culture, art, and tradition, where he reveals the many secrets of Italian piazzas. Watch as he is filmed performing live in stunning surroundings, at Naples’ Piazza del Plebiscito. Join this celebration of music, culture, history, and life!

On CPTV: Monday, March 5, 2018 at 8 p.m.