Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Italian Piazzas

Follow Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito’s voice through this unique journey of culture, art, and tradition, where he reveals the many secrets of Italian piazzas. Watch as he is filmed performing live in stunning surroundings, at Naples’ Piazza del Plebiscito. Join this celebration of music, culture, history, and life!
On CPTV: Monday, March 5, 2018 at 8 p.m.
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »