Pavlo: Live in Kastoria

Known for its picturesque lakes, the mountains of Greece come alive with the sounds of Pavlo’s Mediterranean guitar music. International recording artist Pavlo returns to Greece for a spectacular concert featuring old favorites and new classics!

Pavlo has thrilled audiences throughout the United States and Canada, where he was named “Touring Artist of the Year.” He has been nominated for several Juno Awards for his unique world-guitar music, performed for Prince Charles, and was the headline artist at the World Music stage at the closing of the Pan American Games in Toronto.

This special features Pavlo’s greatest hits, including “Cafe Kastoria” and “Santorini Sunset,” as well as beloved classics “Never On Sunday,” Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Zorba,” and “Acropolis Adieu.” Pavlo is also joined on stage by guest stars G. Pinto and Remigio Pereira from The Tenors.

On CPTV: Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8 p.m.