Chasing the Moon reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation, upending much of the conventional mythology surrounding the effort. Utilizing a visual feast of previously overlooked and lost archival material — much of which has never before been seen by the public — Chasing the Moon features a diverse cast of characters who played key roles in these historic events.
This anticipated three-part series from American Experience will premiere on CPTV in a three-night event on July 8, 9, and 10, 2019. Get ready with PBS Previews: Chasing the Moon, a new special that provides an exclusive preview of the series!
On CPTV Spirit: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 5 p.m.
On CPTV: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.
Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life or tell us your immigration story.
Our Sharing Connecticut series lets you visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full Sharing Connecticut series »