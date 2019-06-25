Join celebrated musicians for a concert celebrating Country Music, the new film by Ken Burns coming to CPTV in September 2019.

PBS Previews: Country Music is a half-hour special hosted by Burns and featuring performances and appearances by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam, and more.

On CPTV: Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.