PBS Wins 12 News & Documentary Emmys

CPTV is pleased to announce that PBS programs were honored with 12 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, more than any other organization, at the 38th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards presentation in New York City on October 5, 2017.
Acclaimed PBS series Frontline and Independent Lens each earned four awards. The complete list of PBS’ News & Documentary Emmy Award winners includes:
A Year in Space
– Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
Frontline – “Children of Syria”
– Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
Frontline – “The Choice 2016”
– Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
Frontline – “Yemen Under Siege”
– Best Story in a Newsmagazine
– Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine
Independent Lens – “Best of Enemies”
– Outstanding Historical Documentary
Independent Lens – “In Football We Trust”
– Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Independent Lens – “(T)ERROR”
– Outstanding Investigative Documentary
Independent Lens – “The Armor of Light”
– Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
Nature – “Super Hummingbirds”
– Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
PBS Newshour – “The End of AIDS?”
– Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report
POV – “Thank You For Playing”
– Outstanding Arts & Culture Programming
To view a complete list of winners, click here.
