PBS Won 19 Emmy Awards in 2017

PBS programs won a total of 19 Emmy Awards in 2017, including 12 News & Documentary Emmys and seven Daytime Emmys.

Winning programs included the long-running series Nature, PBS NewsHour, and Frontline, as well as the PBS Kids series Odd Squad, among others.

CPTV, an affiliate of PBS, congratulates all those involved in creating these programs. We are proud to feature high-quality television shows like these on CPTV!