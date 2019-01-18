Andrew Davies’ beloved, multi-award-winning adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride & Prejudice comes to CPTV!
This six-part adaptation, starring Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle, and a fabulous supporting cast, pulsates with energy as lively, witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smoldering, haughty Mr. Darcy.
This romance is set against a backdrop of a picture-postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms, and English stately homes.
On CPTV: Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning January 20, 2019
(Episodes encore the following Saturday at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit)
