Andrew Davies’ beloved, multi-award-winning adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride & Prejudice comes to CPTV!

This six-part adaptation, starring Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle, and a fabulous supporting cast, pulsates with energy as lively, witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smoldering, haughty Mr. Darcy.

This romance is set against a backdrop of a picture-postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms, and English stately homes.

On CPTV: Sundays at 8 p.m. beginning January 20, 2019

(Episodes encore the following Saturday at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit)