Watch as the eccentrically gifted professor Jasper Teerlinck, or “Professor T,” unravels complex criminal puzzles for the police with his brilliant mind. The Belgian crime drama series Professor T — presented in Flemish with English subtitles — comes to CPTV Spirit Saturday nights starting July 6, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.

The show’s namesake character is an esteemed criminologist at Antwerp University. He inspires scores of students with his punchy teaching techniques. However, outside the lecture hall, he is haunted by a plethora of neuroses that hold him back from getting close to people. He protects himself from the outside world in a shroud of anti-bacterial spray and latex gloves. Despite this, the Antwerp Homicide Department relies on him and his team for expert advice.

Season 1 of the series won numerous awards, including the prestigious Jury Special Prize for Foreign Fiction at the Festival de la Fiction TV, La Rochelle. The Telegraph praised Professor T, calling it “engagingly off-kilter, a mix of grim storylines and jaunty character.”

