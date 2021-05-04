The opening show in Common Ground’s season, “Life Beyond the Pandemic,” explores what we’ve learned about the pandemic and its profound impact on how we live, think and play.

The expert panel, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, discusses how the ongoing crisis is shifting the ground beneath our feet and inevitably leading to permanent changes in political and economic power.

But since every calamity also is an opportunity, there is a focus on how the country can rebuild to resolve some of its most intractable and longstanding problems.

Panelists include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Dr. Michael Thomas Osterholm, regents professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota

Dr. Kavita Patel, nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution

, nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology and director of the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health

Where to Watch

“Life Beyond the Pandemic” premieres on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. and encores on Tuesday, May 18 at 11 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream.

It will also encore on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 23 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

“Life Beyond the Pandemic” will be available for on-demand viewing concurrent with its CPTV premiere on this page, as well as at video.cptv.org; on YouTube; and on the free Connecticut Public mobile app. (Visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app.)

Common Ground with Jane Whitney is distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT).

