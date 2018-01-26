The three-part series Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Agents comes to CPTV Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning January 28, 2018.
Uncover the secret state that helped keep Queen Elizabeth I in power for more than 40 years. During a time when Britain was divided, unstable and violent, the world’s first secret service was born.
Episodes include:
Part 1 – Airs Sunday, January 28 at 10 p.m.
William Cecil, Elizabeth I’s spy master, discovers a conspiracy to assassinate the queen.
Part 2 – Airs Sunday, February 4 at 10 p.m.
Robert Cecil battles for his spy network and the power to choose the next king.
Part 3 – Airs Sunday, February 11 at 10 p.m.
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history: the Gunpowder Plot.
