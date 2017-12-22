CPTV > Inside CPTV > Revisit Season 1 of Victoria on Masterpiece

Before the anticipated second season of Victoria premieres on January 14, 2018, catch up with the first season Sunday nights on CPTV!

Season 1 episodes will air as follows:

Part 1: Doll 123
Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 9 p.m.
As a new queen, the young Victoria struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.

Part 2: Brocket Hall
Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 9 p.m.
Facing rioters and suitors, Victoria grows into her royal role.

Part 3: The Clockwork Prince
Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 10 p.m.
Albert pays a visit against the queen’s wishes and meets royal disdain.

Part 4: An Ordinary Woman
Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m.
Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications.

Part 5: The Queen’s Husband
Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 8 p.m.
At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause.

Part 6: Engine of Change
Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 9 p.m.
With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth.

Part 7: Young England
Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m.
On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice and ventures among her subjects.

