Before the anticipated second season of Victoria premieres on January 14, 2018, catch up with the first season Sunday nights on CPTV!

Season 1 episodes will air as follows:

Part 1: Doll 123

Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 9 p.m.

As a new queen, the young Victoria struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.



Part 2: Brocket Hall

Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Facing rioters and suitors, Victoria grows into her royal role.

Part 3: The Clockwork Prince

Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 10 p.m.

Albert pays a visit against the queen’s wishes and meets royal disdain.

Part 4: An Ordinary Woman

Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications.

Part 5: The Queen’s Husband

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 8 p.m.

At loose ends in a foreign land, Albert finds a noble cause.

Part 6: Engine of Change

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 9 p.m.

With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth.

Part 7: Young England

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m.

On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice and ventures among her subjects.