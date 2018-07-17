Connecticut Public Television > Inside CPTV > Rocktopia Live in Budapest: A Classical (R)evolution

Rocktopia Live in Budapest: A Classical (R)evolution

-Airing July 21 on CPTV; Tune In to Learn About Ticket Opportunities for a Live Show-

Rocktopia is  a  musical  revolution  that  fuses great  classical  music with  some  of  the  best  rock  songs  of  the  past century. Rocktopia showcases  the  works  of  musical  innovators, from  Mozart to Journey, Handel to U2, and Beethoven to The Who,  plus Tchaikovsky, Styx, Pink Floyd, Copland, and more!

Developed  over  eight  years, Rocktopia was created  through  the  unique  vision  of  vocalist  and  recording  artist Rob  Evan — from Broadway’s Jekyll  and  HydeLes  Miserables, and  a  member  of  the  Trans-Siberian  Orchestra — and Maestro  Randall  Craig  Fleischer,  a  pioneer  in  the  fusion  of  symphonic  rock  and  world music. Rocktopia delivers  spine-tingling  musical  arrangements with talented vocalists,  a  five-piece  rock  band,  a  choir, and  a 20-person  orchestra!

Experience all the fun of Rocktopia with the dynamic new special Rocktopia Live in Budapest: A Classical (R)evolution, filmed live at the Hungarian State Opera House. See it on CPTV in a special presentation that includes information on an upcoming Rocktopia performance in Connecticut — and learn about exclusive ticket opportunities, including meet-and-greet opportunities!

On CPTV: Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. 

