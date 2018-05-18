Royal Wedding Coverage Encores Sunday, May 20 on CPTV Spirit

In case you missed — or would like to revisit — any episodes of Royal Wedding Watch, see them Sunday, May 20 on CPTV Spirit!

CPTV Spirit airs encores of all five episodes back-to-back, beginning at 7 a.m. Episodes include:

“Part 1: A Wedding Is Announced”

“Part 2: What to Wear”

“Part 3: Ceremony”

“Part 4: How to Celebrate”

“Part 5: Happily Ever After”

Then, at 12 p.m. on CPTV Spirit, PBS’ coverage of the wedding itself will encore. Filmed live on May 19 and featuring the commentary of BBC anchors, this coverage captures all beauty of this historic event!