Royal Wedding: Highlights of the Day

This special features a compilation of the best moments from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which took place on May 19, 2018.

Highlights include the arrival of guests and royal family, the wedding ceremony, the carriage procession by the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their departure for evening festivities.

On CPTV: Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 9:40 p.m.