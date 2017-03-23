Season 2 of The Kate Comes to CPTV This Spring

The Kate , CPTV’s original national performance series, is back for another new season full of bold performers with something to say. This season, artists take to the stage with personal stories, hilarious moments, honest and creative expressions of art, and of course, impossibly good music. The performances are all filmed live at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Conn.

Season 2 features unforgettable performances by top artists including:





Mary Lambert

Premieres Friday, March 24 at 10 p.m. on CPTV (Encores Friday, May 5 at 10 p.m.)

Lambert, a pop star, poet, activist, and writer, moves audiences to laughter and tears with her powerful prose, quirky humor, and unwavering compassion at The Kate.

Jane Lynch

Premieres Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

The actress and singer takes to The Kate stage with See Jane Sing!, her comedy cabaret including special guests Kate Flannery (The Office) and Tim Davis (Glee’s musical arranger) backed by the swinging Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Darlene Love

Premieres Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform a range of songs like “Forbidden Nights” from her recent Stevie Van Zandt -produced album. Plus, hear classic hits like “Da Do Ron Ron” and “He’s a Rebel.”

Kiefer Sutherland

Premieres Friday, April 28 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Film and television star Kiefer Sutherland lays his soul on the line and performs his very personal guitar-driven outlaw country/Americana inspired songs, steeped in storytelling and gritty realism.

Maurice Hines

Premieres Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Famed tap dancer and performer Maurice Hines entertains with heartfelt stories from his childhood days in show business with his brother Gregory, sings classics like “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and “Smile,” and wows the audience with his skilled tap moves.

Rosanne Cash

Premieres Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters and daughter of country-music royalty, is accompanied by her producer/husband John Leventhal as she delivers a gorgeous sonic portrait: a deeply personal concert revealing the landscape of her career.

For more information, and to view full Season 1 episodes, visit thekate.tv.