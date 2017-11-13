Join CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, and the Yale University African American Affinity Group for a special advance screening of Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, followed by a community discussion with Clarence E. Hardy III, associate professor at the Yale Divinity School.

When: Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chitt enden Hall Room 102, 63 High St., New Haven, CT 06511

The Oscar-nominated documentary envisions Remember This House, the book James Baldwin never finished, and the result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America. The film uses Baldwin’s original words, spoken by Samuel L. Jackson, and an abundance of rich archival material.

This event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about the film: iamnotyournegrofilm.com

This film will premiere as part of the Independent Lens series on CPTV on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 9 p.m.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, and Independent Lens.