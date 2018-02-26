The Great American Read is a new eight-part television competition and nationwide campaign created by PBS in partnership with the production company Nutopia. It is designed to explore the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America’s 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public!

The Great American Read launches with a two-hour special event on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CPTV. Over the course of 15 weeks in the summer, viewers will be able to read and vote on their favorite works of fiction; the series then returns in the fall with additional episodes exploring the nominated books through themes including “Heroes,” “Villains & Monsters,” “Who Am I?,” “What We Do for Love,” “Other Worlds,” and will conclude with an exciting finale and countdown to “America’s Best-Loved Book.”

The full list of 100 titles, chosen from a demographically representative national survey conducted by YouGov, will be made available to the public prior to the launch episode in May.

The Great American Read is supported by an extensive multi-platform digital and social media campaign designed to inspire Americans to read, vote, and share their personal connections to titles on the top 100 list and beyond over the course of the summer.

Additionally, working with member stations and partners, PBS will develop resources and materials to extend the campaign and encourage summer reading activities.

Key authors, celebrities, and notable figures in the entertainment, sports, news, and literary worlds will lend their voices and passion to The Great American Read — including Margaret Atwood, Lesley Stahl, Devon Kennard, Junot Díaz, and many others who, throughout the series, will share their personal stories and connections to their favorite titles.

For more on The Great American Read, click here>>