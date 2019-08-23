Canadian journalist Brandy Yanchyk’s travel documentary series Seeing Canada comes to CPTV Spirit! See back-to-back episodes Mondays, August 26-September 30, 2019 at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Episodes will encore on Spirit on the following Wednesday mornings at 8 and 8:30 a.m., and Thursday afternoons at 1 and 1:30 p.m.

Seeing Canada focuses on the vibrant cities, culinary delights, world-class attractions, unique characters, and natural wonders of Canada, as viewers follow Brandy on “Signature Experiences” throughout the country.

Through Brandy’s charm, sense of humor, and curiosity, viewers have the chance to learn something new about each destination — even those with which they might already be familiar.

Episodes include:

“Nimmo Bay and Manitoulin Island” (Premiering August 26 at 9 p.m.)

“Saskatoon and Winnipeg” (Premiering August 26 at 9:30 p.m.)

“Lake Louise and Niagara Falls” (Premiering September 2 at 9 p.m.)

“Western Newfoundland and the Northwest Territories” (Premiering September 2 at 9:30 p.m.)

“Nunavut and Yukon” (Premiering September 9 at 9 p.m.)

“Pei, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec” (Premiering September 9 at 9:30 p.m.)

“Inuit Culture in Nunavut and Grizzly Bears in British Columbia” (Premiering September 16 at 9 p.m.)

“Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador” (Premiering September 16 at 9:30 p.m.)

“Yukon Gold and the Islands of Newfoundland” (Premiering September 23 at 9 p.m.)

“Saskatchewan and Manitoba” (Premiering September 23 at 9:30 p.m.)

“British Columbia’s Okanagan and Northern Ontario (Premiering September 30 at 9 p.m.)

“Alberta to British Columbia by Rail and the Northwest Territories” (Premiering September 30 at 9:30 p.m.)

To view a series trailer, click here.