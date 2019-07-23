SEIZE & SECURE: THE BATTLE FOR LA FIÈRE

This documentary examines a relatively unexplored but pivotal battle to secure a critical route inland for allied forces invading France in June 1944. The fight for the La Fière causeway and bridge is one of the bloodiest small arms battles in U.S. military history.

On CPTV Spirit: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4 p.m.