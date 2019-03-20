The BBC’s comedic mystery series Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators comes to CPTV!

Private inspector Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton) has always worked alone. But Frank isn’t doing so well; he’s out of shape and low on cash. Frank needs a partner. Frank needs ex-hairdresser and people-person Lu (Jo Joyner). He just doesn’t know it yet.

Frank and Lu eventually join forces and form a highly unlikely and hugely entertaining detecting duo. They quickly discover that all is not as peaceful as it seems in their pretty theater town — the mayor is murdered, vengeful lovers stalk the streets, and a magician’s trick fatally misfires. Welcome to Stratford-upon-Avon, where low life criminals get caught up in deliciously high drama!

On CPTV: Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning March 21, 2019