Although Sherlock Holmes was by far author Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous creation, he tried, and ultimately failed, to distance himself from Sherlock-mania.
The documentary Sherlock Holmes Against Conan Doyle follows the true story behind Sherlock Holmes, the overshadowed author, and Holmes’ ascension to becoming a literary icon, using clips from various Holmes movies.
To view a trailer, click here.
When to Watch
Sherlock Holmes Against Conan Doyle premieres on CPTV on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 10 p.m., following the season premieres of The Durrells in Corfu and Poldark on Masterpiece.
It encores on CPTV on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 p.m.
