CPTV Presents Special Programs Showcasing Arts and Culture, Mind and Body

From Saturday, November 30, 2019 through Sunday, December 15, 2019, CPTV will preempt its regularly scheduled programming to provide special programs that entertain and inform. We hope these programs will inspire our audiences to take joy in artistic expression, learn from history and live their best lives.

Several special programs will also air on CPTV Spirit. Here’s how to find CPTV Spirit on your cable provider.

See below for a list of these special programs currently scheduled to air on CPTV and CPTV Spirit.

Arts and Culture Programs

American Masters – Jacques Pépin: The Art of the Craft – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 4 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV; Wednesday, December 4 at 4 a.m. on CPTV; Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; and Saturday, December 7 at 4 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on CPTV

Aretha Franklin Remembered (My Music) – Airs Saturday, December 7 at 11 p.m. on CPTV

Brit Floyd – The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show – Live! – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 1 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on CPTV; Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV; Wednesday, December 4 at 1 a.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 12:30 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; and Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Country Music: Live at the Ryman – Airs Sunday, December 8 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV

Chaka Khan Homecoming – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV

Classic Christmas (My Music) – Airs Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. on CPTV

Downton Abbey Live: Cast, Creators & Spoilers Too! – Airs Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit and Sunday, December 1 at 12:30 a.m. on CPTV Spirit

Great Performances – An Intimate Evening with David Foster – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 6 p.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 3 a.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 4 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV; and Tuesday, December 10 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Il Volo: Ten Years – Airs Sunday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 12 a.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 10 p.m. on CPTV; Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; and Thursday, December 12 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV

John Sebastian Presents: Folk Rewind (My Music) – Airs Wednesday, December 4 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 9 at 1:30 a.m. on CPTV; and Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Ken Burns: Country Music – Airs Friday, December 6 at 3 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on CPTV and Saturday, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. on CPTV

Pavlo: Live in Guadalajara with the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra – Airs Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. on CPTV; Friday, December 6 at 11 p.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 12:30 a.m. on CPTV; and Wednesday, December 11 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

Rick Steves’ Europe: Remote, Sacred, Wild – Airs Sunday, December 1 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Monday, December 2 at 8:30 a.m. on CPTV Spirit; Tuesday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Thursday, December 5 at 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Saturday, December 7 at 4:30 a.m. on CPTV Spirit; Wednesday, December 11 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; Thursday, December 12 at 4 p.m. on CPTV Spirit; and Friday, December 13 at 4 a.m. on CPTV Spirit

Rick Steves’ European Christmas – Airs Monday, December 9 at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit and Wednesday, December 11 at 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on CPTV Spirit

Rick Steves’ Fascism in Europe – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 12:30 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 11 a.m. on CPTV; Tuesday, December 3 at 4:30 a.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m. on CPTV; and Sunday, December 8 at 5 a.m. on CPTV

Rick Steves’ Festive Europe – Airs Monday, December 2 at 5:30 a.m. on CPTV

Rick Steves’ Tasty Europe – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m. on CPTV and Wednesday, December 4 at 5:30 a.m. on CPTV

Rick Steves’ Travel as a Political Act – Airs Friday, December 6 at 4:30 a.m. on CPTV

Riverdance Live from Beijing – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 3:30 a.m. on CPTV; and Saturday, December 7 at 2 a.m. on CPTV

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special – Airs Monday, December 9 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Mind and Body Programs

3 Steps to Pain-Free Living – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 9 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 2:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on CPTV; Tuesday, December 3 at 2:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 9 a.m. on CPTV; and Monday, December 9 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

5 Day Rapid Reset with Dr. Kellyann – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 12:30 p.m. on CPTV; Tuesday, December 3 at 1 a.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 1:30 a.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. on CPTV; and Sunday, December 8 at 3:30 a.m. on CPTV

Feel Better Fast and Make It Last with Daniel Amen, M.D. – Airs Tuesday, December 10 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? with Mark Hyman, M.D. – Airs Sunday, December 8 at 12:30 p.m. on CPTV

Memory Rescue with Daniel Amen, M.D. – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 6 a.m. on CPTV; Monday, December 2 at 1:30 a.m. on CPTV; Wednesday, December 4 at 11:30 p.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 11:30 a.m. on CPTV; and Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m. on CPTV

The Brain Body Mind Connection with Dr. Rudy Tanzi & Dr. Deepak Chopra – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 1 at 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m., and 6 p.m. on CPTV; Wednesday, December 4 at 2:30 a.m. on CPTV; Friday, December 6 at 1:30 a.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. on CPTV; and Wednesday, December 11 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV

The Keto Diet with Dr. Josh Axe – Airs Sunday, December 8 at 7:30 a.m. on CPTV and Monday, December 9 at 3:30 a.m. on CPTV

Wai Lana Yoga for a Better Life and a Better World – Airs Saturday, November 30 at 6:30 a.m. on CPTV; Thursday, December 5 at 5 a.m. on CPTV; Saturday, December 7 at 5:30 a.m. on CPTV; Sunday, December 8 at 6:30 a.m. on CPTV; and Monday, December 9 at 5 a.m. on CPTV