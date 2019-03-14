Spirit of the Emerald Isle Marathon on CPTV Create

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, CPTV Create features special Irish-themed programming.

Celebrate on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 with travel and cooking shows on CPTV Create showcasing beautiful Irish landscapes, Irish cuisine, and more. It all begins Saturday at 6 a.m. with Samantha Brown’s Places to Love as Samantha leads an exploration of the Emerald Isle.

Then, stay tuned throughout the weekend as Colleen Kelly, Joseph Rosendo, and the Curious Traveler, Christine van Blokland, guide viewers on tours throughout Ireland, from Dublin to the Wild Atlantic Way. Plus, Irish chef Rory O’Connell demonstrates how to make mouthwatering meals for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t miss all the fun!

To view Create’s full schedule, visit CPTV.org/schedule or the Create website.