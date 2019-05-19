Sometimes the greatest adventure is the journey home. A love letter to loss spanning five generations, Starboard Light is an inspiring and poignant documentary that explores how to hold on and asks: does a family make a house, or does a house make a family?

The film revolves around a middle-class family facing the disappearance of a century of memories when they sell their 210-year-old summer home on Cape Cod known as Starboard Light. Whether it’s a small cabin deep in the woods, a primary residence that’s been handed down generation after generation, or a waterfront summer getaway, there is a Starboard Light in many of our lives that we’ve struggled to keep or painfully had to let go.

Vicariously through the family of the filmmaker, Nick Fitzhugh, Starboard Light looks at how to immortalize the generations of memories and values baked into these shared family homes so that we may pass them on to our own children and grandchildren.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1 a.m. & 8 a.m.; Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1 p.m.; Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 5 a.m.

On CPTV: Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 12 p.m.; Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 5 a.m.; Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3 a.m.; Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 4 a.m.