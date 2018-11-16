Stream Live Coverage of the Miami Book Fair, November 17-18

Don’t Miss a Minute as PBS Books and The Great American Read Livestream the Event from Miami Dade College!

With book lovers still excited about the results of The Great American Read, PBS Books will present eight hours of live coverage of the Miami Book Fair, the largest book festival of its kind. The fair will take place over two days, Saturday, November 17, and Sunday, November 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Stream coverage here:

See interviews with Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry, bestseller John Grisham, young adult novelist Kwame Alexander, novelist Sandra Cisneros, historian Michael Beschloss, poet Billy Collins, commentator Rebecca Traister, and debut novelist R.O. Kwon, plus major literary names like Michael Ondaatje, Jacqueline Woodson, Curtis Sittenfeld, and Peter Sagal of Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me fame.

The proposed schedule of interviews is as follows:

Saturday, November 17

1:00 p.m. David Grann (White Darkness)

1:20 p.m. John Grisham (The Reckoning)

1:40 p.m. Heather Havrilesky (What If This Were Enough?: Essays)

2:00 p.m. Gregory Pardlo (A Memoir of Ambition & Manhood in America)

2:20 p.m. Jacqueline Woodson (Harbor Me and The Day You Begin)

2:40 p.m. Kwame Alexander (Swing)

3:00 p.m. Michael Ondaatje (Warlight: A Novel)

3:20 p.m. Elaine Pagels (Why Religion? A Personal Story)

3:40 p.m. Gabby Rivera (America Chavez)

4:00 p.m. Sara Farizan (Here to Stay)

4:20 p.m. Tommy Orange (There, There)

4:40 p.m. Rebecca Traister (Good and Mad: How Women’s Anger is Reshaping America)

Sunday, November 18

1:00 p.m. Billy Collins (The Rain in Portugal) and Juan Felipe Herrera

1:40 p.m. Steve Kornacki (The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism)

2:00 p.m. Michael Beschloss (The Presidents of War)

2:20 p.m. Glynnis Macnicol (No One Tells You This: A Memoir)

2:40 p.m. Curtis Sittenfeld (You Think It, I’ll Say It: Stories)

3:00 p.m. Sandra Cisneros (Puro Amor)

3:20 p.m. Kevin Young (Brown)

4:00 p.m. Fatima Farheen Mirza (A Place for Us: A Novel)

4:40 p.m. John Kerry (Every Day is Extra)

Interviews Hosted by: