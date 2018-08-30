Stream Live Coverage of the Library of Congress National Book Festival on September 1

On Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., stream live coverage of the Library of Congress 18th annual National Book Festival! PBS Books will provide Facebook Live coverage (#NatBookFest) in partnership with PBS’s The Great American Read. Coverage will also be available on PBSBooks.org.

This year’s National Book Festival will take place in Washington, D.C., and will be hosted by Dr. Carla Hayden.

PBS Books’ coverage will be hosted by Rich Fahle, Executive Producer of PBS Books who has worked with books and authors for more than 20 years; and Jeffrey Brown, Chief Arts Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

The tentative schedule of featured speakers and authors is as follows:

11:00 am – Dr. Carla Hayden, Library of Congress

11:10 am – David Ignatius, The Quantum Spy

11:25 am – Tara Westover, Educated: A Memoir

11:40 am – Amy Tan, Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir

12:00 pm – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

12:20 pm – James Fallows & Deborah Fallows, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey to the Heart of America

1:00 pm – Ron Chernow, Grant

1:20 pm – Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere

1:40 pm – James McBride, Five-Carat Soul

2:00 pm – Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

2:20 pm – Doris Kearns Goodwin, Leadership: In Turbulent Times

2:40 pm – Lorrie Moore, See What Can Be Done: Essays, Criticism, and Commentary

3:00 pm – Meg Wolitzer, The Female Persuasion

3:20 pm – Brian Selznick, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Illustrator of the 20th Anniversary Editions

3:40 pm – Madeleine Albright, Fascism: A Warning

4:00 pm – Leigh Bardugo, Six of Crows Duology; Shadow and Bone Trilogy

4:20 pm – Jon Meacham, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels

4:45 pm – Tracy K. Smith, Wade in the Water

For more information, click here>>.