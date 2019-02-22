About Noah Finz, Program Host

Noah Finz is the president of Finz Creative Programming, which created Vantage SportsNet, an all-Connecticut sports network, for Frontier Communications. He is responsible for all the programming on the network including the popular show CT Sports Now, which he co-anchors and produces. Prior to that, Mr. Finz was the Sports Director at WTNH-TV for 18 years, and before that, he worked in television news in Austin, Texas and Santa Barbara, California. Mr. Finz has been awarded for his work with multiple Emmy, Golden Mic, and Associated Press awards. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Marc Brackett, Ph.D., Panelist

Marc Brackett, Ph.D. is founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and professor in the Child Study Center at Yale University. Dr. Brackett has published 125 scholarly articles and has received numerous awards, including the Joseph E. Zins Award for his research on social and emotional learning and an honorary doctorate from Manhattanville College. He also is a distinguished scientist on the National Commission on Social, Emotional, and Academic Development. Dr. Brackett is the lead developer of RULER (an acronym for the five key emotion skills of recognizing, understanding, labeling, expressing, and regulating emotions), an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning that has been adopted by over 1,500 public, charter, and private pre-school to high schools across the United States and in other countries, including Australia, China, England, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and Sri Lanka. Dr. Brackett regularly consults with large companies, including Facebook and Google, on best practices for integrating the principles of emotional intelligence into training and product design. With Facebook, he has developed a number of products, including social resolution tools to help adults and youth resolve online conflict, the bullying prevention hub to support educators, families, and teens, and InspirED, an open-source resource center to support high school students in leading positive change in their schools. Dr. Brackett also holds a 5th-degree black belt in Hapkido, a Korean martial art.

About Kate Fagan, Panelist

Kate Fagan began her professional career as a sports editor for the Ellensburg Daily Record in 2006; the following year she moved to the Glens Falls Post-Star as a sportswriter. Later, from 2008 to 2011, she was on the staff of the Philadelphia Inquirer, where she was the Philadelphia 76ers beat writer. As an ESPN writer since 2012, Fagan makes regular appearances on Around the Horn and First Take. She co-hosts The Trifecta with Spain, Jane and Kate with Sarah Spain and Jane McManus on espnW and Will and Kate with Will Cain on ESPN Radio. Fagan’s piece “Owning the Middle,” a profile of basketball player Brittney Griner for the ESPN magazine, was selected for inclusion in Glenn Stout’s “Notable Sports Writing of 2013.” Fagan is a regular on the 538 podcast “Hot Takedown.” In 2014, Fagan authored The Reappearing Act: Coming Out as Gay on a College Basketball Team Led by Born-Again Christians through Skyhorse Publishing. The memoir chronicles Fagan’s experiences on the Colorado women’s basketball team. Her second book, What Made Maddy Run, about Madison Holleran, a University of Pennsylvania track-and-field athlete who took her own life in 2014, was released on August 1, 2017. Her book delves into the pressure young women face in regards to social media, specifically Instagram. She brings to light the disparities between Holleran’s depressive reality, and the fun and filtered photos that she posted on Instagram. In May 2017, she started a podcast on ESPN called “Free Cookies,” which she co-hosts with her partner, yoga instructor Kathryn Budig. As of January 18, 2018, she has 36 wins on ESPN’s Around the Horn.

About Nick Pinkerton, Psy.D., Panelist

Nick Pinkerton, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist and the director of counseling services at Southern Connecticut State University. Dr. Pinkerton has over 15 years of clinical experience working in community mental health centers, hospitals, and other treatment facilities working with children, adolescents, and adults with a wide variety of conditions and diagnoses. He has over a decade of experience working in college counseling as a clinician and administrator, and has trained and worked at Connecticut College, Eastern Connecticut State University, Northwestern University, the University of Hartford, and Southern Connecticut State University. He has taught several doctoral-level classes on group therapy and foundations of clinical practice, is involved in professional organizations related to college counseling at the state, regional, and national levels, has conducted numerous presentations related to college mental health, and has been featured on news and media outlets for his prevention efforts focusing on stigma reduction, suicide prevention, and well-being promotion. Dr. Pinkerton not only brings expertise regarding the treatment of mental illness, but also the promotion of mental health and well-being.

About Jermaine Wright, Ph.D., Panelist

Jermaine Wright, Ph.D. has approximately 15 years of experience in organizational effectiveness, leadership development, performance measurement and improvement, diversity and inclusion, management and operations, and fundraising/development. His leadership reflects an abiding commitment to the core values of educational access and excellence. Dr. Wright is currently the associate vice president for student affairs at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), where he is responsible for the management and stewardship of the following departments within the Division of Student Affairs: University Access Programs, Student Involvement and Leadership Development, the Multicultural Center, the Michael J. Adanti Student Center, the Sexuality and Gender Equality (SAGE) Center, and the John Lyman Performing Arts Center. Dr. Wright provides oversight for broad-based engagement and retention programs and services for students to create an environment in which students are engaged, persist, and thrive. He also provides leadership for divisional initiatives to enhance the cultural awareness and competency of staff and students and create a more welcoming, just, and inclusive community. Prior to his arrival at Southern, Dr. Wright worked at the City University of New York (CUNY) for about a decade in a variety of roles, ranging from associate director of the CUNY Black Male Initiative (BMI) to interim associate dean for the Office of Special Programs. Dr. Wright has dedicated himself to advocacy and equity work in education and mental health, including working with Black-male leadership organizations to train 10,000 New Yorkers in Mental Health First Aid.