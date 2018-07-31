Elmo, Abby, Oscar, Cookie Monster, and the rest of the gang are back! The beloved children’s program Sesame Street, now in its 48th year, returns to CPTV with a new season on Monday, August 6, 2018.

This season, celebrity guests will include Lucy Liu as a reluctant Cinderella; Tony Award winner Josh Groban with a new song called “Hey Friend”; Kate McKinnon as Mother Goose; Alessia Cara with new song “So Much Alike”; Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi visiting an international food fair on Sesame Street; John Legend singing a new song called “Come Together”; Ellie Goulding learning about clouds; soul singer Leon Bridges with a new Thanksgiving song; and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez telling kids about the letter “C,” for “counting.”

Plus, this season features the premiere of a new segment: “Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.” In each five-minute installment, Cookie Monster and his new pal Gonger receive a video call from a child who orders something special from their food truck. Partway through each recipe, Cookie and Gonger jump behind the wheel to gather a key ingredient straight from the source, visiting a cranberry bog, a pasta factory, an avocado farm, and more! Farmers and artisans show Cookie and Gonger how their star ingredient is grown or produced. It’s an engaging way for kids to learn where food comes from!

Sesame Street airs weekdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the CPTV Kids lineup. Don’t miss all the fun! And see a preview of the new season below.