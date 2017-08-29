The Boys of ’36: American Experience

Inspired by Daniel James Brown’s critically acclaimed nonfiction book The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, The Boys of ’36 is the thrilling story of the American Olympic rowing team that triumphed against all odds in Nazi Germany.

In the summer of 1936, nine working-class young men from the University of Washington took the rowing world and the nation by storm when they captured the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Berlin. These sons of loggers, shipyard workers, and farmers overcame tremendous hardships—psychological, physical, and economic—to beat not only the Ivy League teams of the East Coast but also Adolf Hitler’s elite German rowers.

On CPTV: Tuesday, August 29 at 9 p.m.