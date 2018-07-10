On July 6, 1944, the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus caught fire during a performance in Hartford, Connecticut. After less than 10 minutes of unimaginable horror, 168 spectators, mostly women and children, were either dead or dying. Hundreds were injured.

The Circus Fire examines the tragedy and seeks to solve the many mysteries it triggered. This one-hour CPTV Original documentary uses photographs, archival film, and stunning visual and sound effects, woven with stories from survivors and people who have studied the fire, to tell the story.

On CPTV: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 9 p.m.