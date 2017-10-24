A follow-up to the 2013 CPTV documentary The Color of Justice, The Color of Justice Revisited will explore what effect bias may have on influencing decisions made by police officers, prosecutors, judges, and the Department of Children & Families.

The Color of Justice Revisited offers a timely, candid examination of how attitudes, experiences, and stereotypes are impacting young people of color. What is Connecticut doing to help decrease unequal treatment?

The film premieres Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8 p.m. on CPTV. It encores on CPTV on Sunday, November 12 at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 12 at 10 p.m., and Monday, December 18 at 11 p.m.

For more information and a preview, click here>>