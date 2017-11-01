The Color of Justice

Minority children enter Connecticut’s juvenile justice system at a higher rate than their white peers and are treated more harshly there. Research shows that these differences aren’t because of how kids behave, but because of the decisions that adults make. This CPTV Original special explores what Connecticut can do to help decrease unequal treatment.
On CPTV: Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m.
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »