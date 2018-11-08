During the Vietnam War, CBS News correspondent Morton Dean and cameraman Greg Cooke flew on a harrowing medevac mission to rescue three wounded infantrymen from an enemy infested rice paddy. Dean long wondered what had become of the medevac crew and the bloodied men who were airlifted to safety on that day in 1971.

Now, the documentary American Medevac tells the story of their reunion, more than 40 years later. Don’t miss this moving film, premiering on CPTV on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10 p.m.

View a preview here: