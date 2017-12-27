Back-to-Back Episodes Come to CPTV Thursdays at 9 and 10 p.m. Beginning December 28, 2017

Just in time for the new year, the anticipated fourth season of the Australian drama series A Place to Call Home comes to CPTV!

Brimming with passion, romance, and intrigue, A Place to Call Home explores the ties that hold families together – and the betrayals that can tear them apart.

Season 4 continues following the lives of the complicated and wealthy Bligh family as they adapt to the rapid societal changes sweeping through 1950s Australia.

Don’t miss the continuing adventures of Sarah, George, Elizabeth, Regina, and the other colorful characters of A Place to Call Home.