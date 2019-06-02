The Flood of ’55 is a gripping program that examines the disaster of the floods of August 1955, accounting what happened when two hurricanes struck Connecticut eight days apart.

This CPTV Original documentary tracks the two hurricanes – Connie and Diane – that spawned the record rainfall that turned mountain streams into raging torrents of water. Flowing into the swollen larger rivers of western Connecticut, trillions of gallons of water swept down from the western hills and gathered force as they slammed into the valleys and the towns that never expected so much water in so little time.

Using rare archival footage, newsreels, and photographs drawn from personal collections, museums, historical societies, and the National Archives, The Flood of ’55 tells a dramatic story of tragedy and heroism, of the lives ended and the lives renewed in the wake of the catastrophe.

On CPTV: Monday, June 3, 2019 at 8 p.m.