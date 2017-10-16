Every year, a million babies are born worldwide with hereditary diseases. Physicians once had little to offer, but now a new breed of gene doctors is on the case. Devising treatments that target the root causes, they are transforming patients’ lives.

Through the intimate stories of some of those patients, The Gene Doctors takes viewers to the frontlines of this medical revolution. With early successes and new treatments appearing on the horizon, families battling genetic diseases have never had such good reasons for hope.

On CPTV: Monday, October 16 at 10 p.m.