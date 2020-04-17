The Good Nazi shares the incredible true story of Major Karl Plagge, an officer in the Nazi party who used his position to save more than 1,000 Jewish people in a Lithuanian concentration camp.

The documentary also follows the efforts of University of Hartford Professor Richard Freund as he travels to the camp to track down these stories.

Today, that concentration camp, which was known as “HKP” and was located in a block of apartment buildings, is unchanged. However, it has been designated for urban development. Several survivors and their families persuaded the Lithuanian government to allow Professor Freund to record the area for posterity. His mission is to identify the “hidden rooms” in the walls of the buildings and the mass burial in the courtyard.

Using original drawings made by survivors, eyewitness testimony, and geophysics, Freund and his team attempt to locate the exact spot where the murdered are buried and the “spaces” where the survivors hid. A child survivor of “HKP” and an American doctor, whose mother was saved by Plagge, join them.

