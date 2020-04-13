This innovative, inspiring documentary series follows two best friends who travel the world meeting philanthropists and change-makers who have dedicated their lives to addressing global humanitarian issues.

From depressed inner-city neighborhoods, to border camps for refugees, to rural health clinics, hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore efforts to help Rohingya refugees, stop elephant poaching, end human trafficking, alleviate poverty, and more.

Where to Watch

The Good Road airs on CPTV Spirit Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning April 13, 2020. Episodes encore on CPTV Spirit the following Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Episodes include: