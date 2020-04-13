This innovative, inspiring documentary series follows two best friends who travel the world meeting philanthropists and change-makers who have dedicated their lives to addressing global humanitarian issues.
From depressed inner-city neighborhoods, to border camps for refugees, to rural health clinics, hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore efforts to help Rohingya refugees, stop elephant poaching, end human trafficking, alleviate poverty, and more.
Where to Watch
The Good Road airs on CPTV Spirit Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning April 13, 2020. Episodes encore on CPTV Spirit the following Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Episodes include:
- Episode 1: “Bangkok, Thailand: River of Change”
- Episode 2: “Chyulu Hills, Kenya: Big Life in the Wild”
- Episode 3: “Alabama Village, Alabama: Light of the Village”
- Episode 4: “Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania: Islands of Isolation”
- Episode 5: “Bangkok, Thailand: The Big House…of Blessing”
- Episode 6: “Nairobi, Kenya: The Power of Story”
- Episode 7: “Mbale, Uganda: Five Years if You’re Lucky”
- Episode 8: “Yangon, Myanmar: Punk Rock Buddha”
Sponsored By
What’s this? Einstein said to "never stop questioning" In that spirit, have fun answering these questions and see where your results stack up against a great big mountain of national polling data from Civic Science. Questions are wide-ranging from serious to silly, and your responses are kept 100% anonymous — even to Connecticut Public and our sponsors. Have a polling question you’d like us to pose? Send us a suggestion here.