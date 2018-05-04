Libraries and organizations throughout Connecticut will be hosting special events in celebration of The Great American Read, coming May 2018 to CPTV!

Keep an eye on this page as we will continue to update it with a schedule of these events. Now the whole family can get in on the fun of The Great American Read!



Events (Alphabetically by Town)

New Milford, CT

Where: The New Milford Public Library

Event title: “The Great American Read Premiere”

When: May 22, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Event organizer’s description: Watch the premiere of The Great American Read early, at 6:30 p.m. on May 22. This big event celebrates the PBS series and our love of books! Also, discuss the list of 100 books and what we’ve read and what’s next on our must-read book list!

More information:

http://newmilfordlibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=6257&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2018/05/01

Norwalk, CT

Where: The Norwalk Public Library

Event title: “AuthorSpeak with Sally Allen”

When: May 11, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Event organizer’s description: Author, editor and book group moderator Sally Allen, PhD, will guide readers as she kicks off the Norwalk Public Library Summer Adult Reading Program and promotes The Great American Read. Avid readers and book groups will garner tips on curating new reading lists and will be introduced to Sally Allen’s book, Unlocking Worlds: A Reading Companion for Book Lovers. AuthorSpeak is a series developed by the Library as a place where readers and authors meet and talk about books.