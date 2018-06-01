The Highwaymen Live at Nassau Coliseum

Join Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson — “the Mount Rushmore of country music” — for this classic concert recorded live in 1990 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. They perform beloved songs like “Big River,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Always on My Mind,” and many more!

On CPTV: Sunday, June 3 at 9:30 p.m.